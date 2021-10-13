Ginnie Mae Issued $939B of Securities in 2021

As the 2021 fiscal year comes to an end, Ginnie Mae has announced that it issued a record $939 billion in mortgage backed securities (MBS). This number is up from the $748 billion it issued during the 2020 fiscal year.

According to the press release, record issuance reflects the strength and value of the Ginnie Mae program in meeting the needs of homebuyers and rental property owners. Approximately 263,061 homes and apartment units were financed by Ginnie Mae in September alone.

“It has been a remarkable year for the Ginnie Mae MBS program,” said Ginnie Mae Acting Executive Vice President Michael Drayne. “Our robust and flexible business platform enabled Ginnie Mae to attract record amounts of investment capital from around the world to finance affordable homeownership and rental housing for families across the country.”

A breakdown of what Ginnie Mae issued in September 2021 is as follows: of the total $72.88 billion issued $69.26 billion of Ginnie Mae II MBS and $3.63 billion of Ginnie Mae I MBS, which in turn includes approximately $3.5 billion of loans for multifamily housing.

Ginnie Mae's total outstanding principal balance as of September 30 was $2.130 trillion, up from $2.124 trillion in the prior month, and up slightly from $2.117 trillion in September 2020.

A full copy of the press release can be found at Ginniemae.com.