Sundae Launches Platform for Purchasing Distressed Properties

Sundae, a residential real estate marketplace built to assist sellers of damaged property get the best price for their home, has launched its digital platform for property investors to view available properties, submit offers, and streamline transactions. Sundae’s platform for investors which can be found at sundae.com/investor provides access to exclusive and vetted properties sourced directly from homeowners looking to sell to a cash buyer.

Properties available on Sundae’s platform come with a comprehensive property profile that includes photos, floor plan, 3D walkthrough, disclosures, preliminary title report, and a third-party inspection report.

“I know first-hand the challenges that come with being a property investor. We’ve built our platform to make it easier than ever for property investors to succeed,” said Josh Stech, Sundae Co-Founder and CEO. “We remove the burden of finding and vetting properties so investors can focus on what they do best—renovating houses, improving communities, and creating something great for a new family to call home.”

Since launching in 2019 in California, Sundae has expanded to more than 15 markets nationwide, with plans to open in several new markets before the close of 2021.

Sundae recently received $80 million in Series C funding, investing heavily in marketing to homeowners who are looking to sell off-market, thus offers property investors a growing supply of inventory to deploy their funds when ready to buy.

“The comprehensive information packet that comes with properties on Sundae’s marketplace lets investors analyze the property from their desk and make a confident offer, sight unseen. For example, a property investor living in Utah can find, evaluate, and purchase a property in Tampa just in a few clicks through our platform,” said Madhav Ranjan, Sundae SVP of Engineering and Product. “We’re seeing a huge number of buyers on Sundae’s platform investing outside of their primary market because they no longer have to travel to do the due diligence in-person. In fact, nearly 40% of investors on our platform have purchased a property through Sundae outside of their primary market.”