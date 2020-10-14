Crossing the Language Barrier for Spanish-Speaking Agents, Homeowners

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) Tuesday launched a Spanish version of its website, NAR en Español. The sub-site evolved from NAR's Spanish-language Facebook page into the "comprehensive collection of resources" the associations now offers its Spanish-speaking members, NAR representatives say.

"The vision that NAR’s Engagement team has shown throughout the development of NAR en Español has been transformative for both our association and our industry,” said Katie Johnson, general counsel and chief member experience officer at NAR. "I’m so proud to see this association enhance the support we provide to this important and ever-growing segment of real estate professionals.”

According to the association, its Spanish-speaking membership has blossomed so much that in 2018 it started initiating networking and educational resources for Spanish-speaking Realtors. NAR said it has increased its effort to make local and global Spanish-speaking Realtors aware of and have access to its Right Tools, Right Now program (its resource-focused response to COVID-19).

"I am proud of how NAR and its affiliates have collaborated on and supported this program from the very beginning,” said Alejandro Escudero, NAR’s Manager of Global Alliances and Business Development. "Adding content and resources in Spanish will help us increase NAR brand recognition and support amongst Realtor members and consumers both domestically and around the world. And by ensuring many of the great resources NAR produces for its members are also available in Spanish, the NAR en Español platform will help us to continue engaging and educating our Spanish speaking stakeholders."

NAR en Español, like its English-language counterpart, focuses on member education initiatives. Last summer it offered two fully virtual Accredited Buyer Representative and Seller Representative Specialist courses in Spanish for 300 students from 15 countries, NAR reported.

"NAR is committed to elevating our members’ levels of professionalism, and we know that increasing and enhancing educational opportunities is one of the best ways to get there,” said NAR VP of Association Affairs Mabél Guzmán. "These courses are not only critical toward understanding the latest trends and changes within our industry, but also a fantastic way to build relationships and grow our Realtor networks. In addition, much of this content will help provide a positive real estate experience for Hispanic buyers and sellers, a rapidly growing segment of our industry.”