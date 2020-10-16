The Week Ahead: Calabria, Carson, Kraninger to Address Industry

On October 19-21, the MBA will once again host its annual Convention and Expo. As with numerous events this year, the MBA's conference (like the Five Star Conference before it) has adapted into a fully virtual event due to ongoing health concerns stemming from COVID-19. This year's Conference includes sessions with several industry powerhouses, including FHFA Director Dr. Mark Calabria and HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson and Deputy Secretary The Hon. Brian D. Montgomery, and CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger. Here are some of the highlights for next week's event:

FHFA Director Mark Calabria: Monday, October 19, 2:30 p.m. ET

Conversation with the GSE Executives: Tuesday, October 20, 11:45 ET

CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger: Tuesday, October 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

An Update from HUD (featuring HUD Secretary Ben Carson and HUD Deputy Secretary Brian D. Montgomery: Tuesday, October 20, 1:30 p.m. ET

You can view the MBA's full event schedule here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: