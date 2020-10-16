Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Calabria, Carson, Kraninger to Address Industry
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Calabria, Carson, Kraninger to Address Industry

in Daily Dose, News 7 hours ago 70 Views

washington D.C.On October 19-21, the MBA will once again host its annual Convention and Expo. As with numerous events this year, the MBA's conference (like the Five Star Conference before it) has adapted into a fully virtual event due to ongoing health concerns stemming from COVID-19. This year's Conference includes sessions with several industry powerhouses, including FHFA Director Dr. Mark Calabria and HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson and Deputy Secretary The Hon. Brian D. Montgomery, and CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger. Here are some of the highlights for next week's event:

  • FHFA Director Mark Calabria: Monday, October 19, 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Conversation with the GSE Executives: Tuesday, October 20, 11:45 ET
  • CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger: Tuesday, October 20, 1:00 p.m. ET
  • An Update from HUD (featuring HUD Secretary Ben Carson and HUD Deputy Secretary Brian D. Montgomery: Tuesday, October 20, 1:30 p.m. ET

You can view the MBA's full event schedule here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

  • U.S. Census Bureau, New Residential Construction Report (Monday)
  • NAR, September Existing-Home Sales Report (Thursday)
  • Webinar: DealDesk Focus—Innovative Non-QM Loan Solutions Featuring Sprout Mortgage (Wednesday, 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET)

 

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

mortgage loans performance

What Happens When Forbearance Programs Expire?

Moratoria and the CARES Act have effectively halted foreclosure activity—those filings are at an all-time ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.