Black Knight Integrates With Househappy

Black Knight has announced that it has expanded its offerings to include home care from Househappy, an all-in-one application that enables homeowners to digitally track home maintenance information and schedule repairs and services from a list of pre-approved, vetted contractors.

Househappy is being integrated into Black Knight’s Servicing Digital platform, which is an interactive web and mobile solution that provides customized data about a customer’s mortgage and home which includes a variety of self-service options such as in-app forbearance applications.

"Househappy simplifies homeownership by giving homeowners a single point of contact to order services, maintain their home and store pertinent home data in their dashboard," said David Manougian, CEO of Househappy. "Homes are a valuable personal and financial investment. The addition of Househappy to Servicing Digital, and its now-expanded availability outside of mortgage servicing, will help homeowners preserve and potentially increase their property value with regular maintenance, needed repairs or home renovations."

According to the press release, the expanded capabilities with Househappy enable other financial institutions, in addition to mortgage servicers, to embed the vendor's self-service home care functionality within banking apps, supporting deeper customer relationships and retention efforts. The platform offers a comprehensive home care solution via Servicing Digital or as a white-labeled addition to an institution's other offerings. In either case, the home care capabilities can also be used to promote cross-sell opportunities for products such as home equity loans or lines of credit.

"Delivering an excellent customer experience is critical in today's competitive market," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "This integration helps servicers and other financial institutions further drive retention and cross-sell efforts by deepening the value they add to their customers' lives. Now, Servicing Digital not only enables customers to manage functions related to their mortgage, but to also track and coordinate home maintenance for a complete, digital homeowner experience."