Aspen Grove Solutions to Partner With Homepoint

Aspen Grove Solutions has completed an agreement with Homepoint, the third-largest wholesale mortgage lender in the country, to license its Aspen Property Platform. The initial production releases, which went live in the second quarter of 2021, included the Inspections and Property Preservation modules. These will be followed by Collections and Loss Mitigation activities through the remainder of the year, creating an integrated platform that unites all Homepoint default servicing processes in one unique experience.

Configuration, automation, interoperability, and business intelligence drive the Aspen Property Platform. It will deliver transparency, continuity, operational efficiency, and control across Homepoint’s servicing operations.

“I’m delighted that Homepoint has chosen Aspen Grove’s Property Platform to help manage everything to do with the property asset across operations,” said Sean Ryan, CEO of Aspen. “Aspen’s enterprise platform, while complementing loan servicing, will help manage workflow and operations in default servicing and collections.”

“Aspen Grove’s Property Platform provides proven industry-leading functionality,” said Perry Hilzendeger, President of Servicing at Homepoint. “When combined with the support and partnership provided by the Aspen Grove team, we knew it was the right decision for Homepoint.” (To read an exclusive DS News magazine cover profile of Hilzendeger, click here.)

Aspen has been providing technology solutions to the mortgage industry since 1997. The Aspen platform acts as a virtual conductor for servicing operationsautomating tasks and synchronizing processesso that everyone in every department understands what needs to be done and when they need to do it. The Aspen platform provides business process transformation and combines this with fast and flexible ongoing expert guidance. A single data set visualized in one dashboard that is always updated enables accurate decision-making.

Homepoint, a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc., is one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 7,000 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the seventh-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

