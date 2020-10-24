Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: The State of Property Preservation
The Week Ahead: The State of Property Preservation

Next week, an annual industry fall tradition will continue with the 2020 National Property Preservation Conference—this year in virtual form, as with so many of this year's traditionally live events. The conference will include four keynote speakers:

  • Min Alexander, GM and COO, Auction.com
  • Dror Oppenheimer, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Housing—Federal Housing Commissioner
  • Prasant Sar, Manager of Single-Family Servicing Policy and Asset Management, Office of Housing and Regulatory Policy, FHFA
  • Jacob Williamson, VP for Single-Family Collateral Risk Management, Fannie Mae

The rest of the day's lineup will also include a State of the Industry roundtable discussion hosted by Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, LLC; as well as panels delving into topics including solving business problems, code violations, legislation, cybersecurity, COVID-19's impact on field services, government guidance, the impact of the presidential elections, and claims management.

You can see the full event agenda here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

