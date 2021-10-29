CoreLogic Finalizes Deal to Acquire ClosingCorp

CoreLogic has announced the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp.

ClosingCorp will continue to be led by its CEO Bob Jennings and remain headquartered in San Diego. The ClosingCorp team will join CoreLogic’s BUY segment, which includes solutions focused on the origination of home loans. ClosingCorp’s intelligence and digital solutions will broaden and add new capabilities for CoreLogic’s customers in the areas of assessing settlement service fees and mortgage tax obligations, as well as access to title and closing services.

“From its inception, ClosingCorp set out to simplify the way our industry estimates fees and taxes and orders settlement services,” said Jennings. “This transaction confirms the value of our approach, and creates a foundation for future innovation for lenders, investors and the borrowers they serve.”

As CEO, Jennings will continue in his role where he will be responsible for all aspects of the ClosingCorp business. Prior to joining ClosingCorp, Jennings was EVP of RealEC Technologies, a division of Black Knight Financial Services. During his tenure with RealEC streamlined operations and grew revenue, moving from a niche player in 2006, to an industry utility leveraged by the top mortgage lenders in the U.S. Jennings began his career with IBM Corporation in finance before moving into sales and sales management.

“We are excited to join forces with Bob and the ClosingCorp team as we expand our range of innovative best-in-class solutions for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic. “The combination of ClosingCorp and CoreLogic digital solutions, platforms and domain expertise is clearly additive for our clients and the broader housing ecosystem.”