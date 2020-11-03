Best of DS5: Advancing Tech and Working From Home

The pandemic has made waves throughout all industries, including housing. With many housing industry professionals working from home, executives have had to step up to the challenge of leading remote teams and finding ways to quickly adopt new technological tools.

Executives and industry experts spoke with DS5 about how technology is shaping the mortgage industry as more business goes digital. Other housing professionals weighed in on how they have managed to work remotely and stayed in touch with their teams during COVID-19.

Here are the top five DS5 videos on technology and working remotely:

Tech’s Influence on the Mortgage Industry

Austin Niemiec, EVP, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services discusses the role technology will play in the mortgage process post-COVID-19, and also what the industry can do to protect homeowners from foreclosure once they exit forbearance.

Staying Engaged With Employees During COVID-19

Marti Diaz, Chief HR Officer with Mortgage Contracting Services, discusses how COVID-19 has impacted the office environment, as well as about ways companies can stay engaged with employees while work-from-home orders are in place.

Lessons Learned From Working Remote

Mark Revard serves as the Eastern Division EVP and Oklahoma Market President for Gateway Mortgage. Revard joins us on DS5: Inside the Industry to discuss what the future holds for the mortgage market, and to share insights about how both Gateway and the industry have adapted to the challenges of COVID-19.

‘Leveraging Technology’ in the Housing Industry

The show is joined by Richard Ferguson, President of CBC Mortgage Company. Ferguson, who runs the company’s Chenoa Fund, discussed how his company is “leveraging technology,” especially during these quickly changing times.

How COVID-19 Challenges Are Prompting Innovation

Xome CEO Mike Rawls discusses how COVID-19 has changed the way his company conducts business. Rawls tells DS5 that remote work, for example, is something he plans to maintain, although it might look a little different in the future. It’s a challenge to maintain the “culture,” which makes Xome so effective when the staff is growing but not meeting one another in person, he says.