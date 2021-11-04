Home / Daily Dose / LendingHome Hires New Chief Risk Officer
LendingHome Hires New Chief Risk Officer

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News 11 hours ago 66 Views

Carrie Weber, Chief Risk Officer of LendingHome

LendingHome, which recently announced its intention to rebrand as “Kiavi” later this year, announced today that Carrie Weber, a senior executive with broad experience in numerous segments of financial services, has joined the company as chief risk officer (CRO). 

Weber will oversee all risk and compliance activities and design a risk management strategy that serves LendingHome at a time of rapid growth for the company. LendingHome is one of the nation’s largest lenders for both first time and professional real estate investors and has more than $7.8 billion in loans originated to date. 

"Managing risk is critical for every company and we’re eager to add Carrie’s experience and unique perspective to our management team," said Michael Bourque, LendingHome CEO. "We’re very confident that she’ll help us create a nimble and modern risk management system that helps us adapt to the changing market dynamics we’ll face as we continue to grow." 

Weber is the former Senior Vice President and CRO at Ameritas, the Nebraska-based financial services company. At Ameritas, Weber managed the risk and compliance program, including enterprise and functional compliance, third party risk management, and cybersecurity. Prior to that, Weber spent time at ConAgra Foods as director of finance, and at Arbor Bank as chief financial officer. In keeping with LendingHome’s remote-first policy, Weber will work from her home in Nebraska. 

"This is an exciting time for LendingHome and I am thrilled to be part of the team," Weber said. "I’m impressed by the strategic direction and vision set forth by the leadership team to seamlessly bring innovative technology and expertise to real estate investors. A strong risk culture is an important factor in enabling companies to achieve strategic growth goals. I’m passionate about risk and compliance and I look forward to contributing to LendingHome’s success, and working with the team to drive the company’s priorities." 

 

 

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

