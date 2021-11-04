Home / Daily Dose / October Saw Net New Housing Inventory Levels Drop Again
Print This Post Print This Post

October Saw Net New Housing Inventory Levels Drop Again

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 13 hours ago 85 Views

Weary homeseekers aren’t going to see any relief soon as the latest Market Pulse report from HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of economists regularly researches and reports industry trends, found that inventory levels dropped again last month to near record low levels. 

HouseCanary predicts that this negative movement will continue as we move into the holiday season and likely extend into next year. 

“As we head into the holiday season, it seems the supply trends we have seen over the past few months are beginning to change course,” said Jeremy Sicklick, the Co-Founder and CEO of HouseCanary. “Despite initial signs that the nationwide supply crunch was beginning to alleviate, October saw net new inventory levels drop once again across every price segment to the lowest number we've seen almost all year. This negative movement will likely extend the length of the ongoing shortage of homes well into 2022, which could lead to more of the kinds of rapid price growth in the spring that characterized 2021. Currently, we are seeing that median listing and closed prices are still hovering near record highs, although we expect them to cool slightly as winter approaches and there's less of an appetite for home purchases during the winter months." 

Breaking down the report, there have been 3,203,149 net new listings placed on the market in the last year—that represents an 8% increase over the same period in 2020. When broken down into price ranges 17.6% of the some 3.2 million listings were listed under $200,000; 41.4% of listings were priced between $200,000–$400,000; 21.1% were between $400,000–$600,000; 13.5% were between $600,000–$1,000,000; and 6.7% were listed above $1 million. 

It should not be surprising that as home prices trend upward, listings of cheaper homes also drops off. Over the last year, home listings in the $0-$200,000 segment have dropped by 18.1% and homes in the $200,00–$400,000 decreased by 0.8% while homes in the other segments have increased. The percent of listed homes in the $400,000-$600,000 range rose by 31.2%, while homes in the $600,000-$1M and $1M+ rose by 48.3% and 48.9% respectively. 

Looking at monthly data, there were 354,132 listings that went under contract in October nationally which represents a 1.3% year-over-year increase for the month.  

In October, the median price of all single-family listings in the US was $384,136 and the median closed price was $386,201. On a year-over-year basis, the median price of all single-family listings is up 7.6% and the median price of closed listings is up 13.9%. However, the median home price has dropped 0.8% since September while the median closed price increased by 2.0%. 

Click here to view the full 130-page Market Pulse report including state-level breakdowns of housing data. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Property Values Rise Continue to Rise

The October 2021 Home Data Index Market Report (HDI) has been released by Clear Capital—a Nevada-based property valuation management and ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.