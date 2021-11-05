DS5: Examining the Impact of Auctions

In the latest edition of DS5: Inside the Industry, we got the chance to speak with Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. During the interview, which you can view in full via the embed below, Rawls shares insights about the current industry landscape, the auction process, and how homeowners who need to sell can make sure they’re not leaving equity on the table.

Prior to joining Xome in 2020, Mike Rawls served as the EVP of Servicing for Mr. Cooper Group, where he held operational responsibility for the company’s entire servicing portfolio. Since joining the company in 2000, Rawls has served in several leadership positions including as President of Champion Mortgage and senior roles in the company’s originations channels. Previously, Rawls held leadership roles at Banc One Financial Services from 1997–1999 and at Household Financial Services from 1991–1997. He received a B.A. in Business Management from Virginia Wesleyan College.