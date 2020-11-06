The Week Ahead: COVID-19 as ‘A Catalyst for Change’

On November 12, CoreLogic will host a webcast entitled, "A 20/20 View of 2020: A Catalyst for Change." It will take place at 9 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. The property data analysts will discuss the ways in which COVID-19 "has accelerated trends all across the housing market and brought the industry into a new era of digital transformation," the organizers say. "We [will] dive into the changes across the property ecosystem in real estate, lending, and insurance."