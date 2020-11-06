The Week Ahead: COVID-19 as ‘A Catalyst for Change’

On November 12, CoreLogic will host a webcast entitled, "A 20/20 View of 2020: A Catalyst for Change." It will take place at 9 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. The property data analysts will discuss the ways in which COVID-19 "has accelerated trends all across the housing market and brought the industry into a new era of digital transformation," the organizers say. "We [will] dive into the changes across the property ecosystem in real estate, lending, and insurance."
- How the real estate and housing landscape has been transformed
- How new legislation and the CARES Act impacted lending and mortgage
- How property insurance has been affected by the digital trends of the pandemic
You can register for the complimentary virtual session here.
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- SitusAMC, MSR Asset Monthly Snapshot (Tuesday)
- FHA, “Oversight of Prudential Regulators: Ensuring the Safety, Soundness, Diversity, and Accountability of Depository Institutions during the Pandemic"(Tuesday)
- JCHS, The Impact of Airbnb on the Residential Housing Market