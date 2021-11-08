Calyx Partners With PCV Murcor

Calyx, a provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced that PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is now integrated with Calyx Point.

For more than 40 years, PCV Murcor has provided a full range of valuation products nationwide on all types of properties for loan origination, loss mitigation, REO, PMI Removal, portfolio valuation and litigation. With the integration, Point users can seamlessly order and manage appraisals, as well as receive status notifications and documents associated with the appraisal all within their loan origination systems.

“We are constantly aiming to make the overall appraisal process as efficient as possible for originators,” said Cindy Nasser, the CEO of PCV Murcor. “This integration with Calyx Point simplifies the appraisal process by making it more efficient and faster for originators. We look forward to providing Point clients with the highest level of customer service and an enhanced appraisal process.”

“Our integrations allow us to provide our clients with technology that simplifies and streamlines their origination process,” said Michele Parson, Senior Marketing Manager at Calyx. “We are proud to partner with PCV Murcor, an appraisal management company known for superior and high-quality service it delivers its customers.”

For more information on Calyx Point, click here.