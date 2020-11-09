Home / Daily Dose / HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19
HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Daily Dose

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson has tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders reported via Twitter that Carson is one of multiple people working closely with the White House who has contracted the virus. He also is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

According to Faulders, "His deputy chief of staff says he's 'in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'"

ABC also reported that Carson attended a "watch party" on election night at the White House.

According to Politico reporter Katy O' Donnell Carson went to Walter Reed after experiencing symptoms.

This is a developing story. DS News will continue to provide updates.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
