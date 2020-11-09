HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson has tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders reported via Twitter that Carson is one of multiple people working closely with the White House who has contracted the virus. He also is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

According to Faulders, "His deputy chief of staff says he's 'in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'"

ABC also reported that Carson attended a "watch party" on election night at the White House.

According to Politico reporter Katy O' Donnell Carson went to Walter Reed after experiencing symptoms.

This is a developing story. DS News will continue to provide updates.