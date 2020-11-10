Home / Daily Dose / HUD Announces Assistance For Oregon Wildfire Victims
HUD Announces Assistance For Oregon Wildfire Victims

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tuesday announced federal disaster assistance for Oregon in order to support homeowners and low-income renters displaced from their homes in areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds.

2020 could be a record-setting year for wildfire destruction in the region, according to local news sources.

In mid-September, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for several Oregon counties, including Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

According to the declaration, "Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed."

The executive declaration allows HUD to offer "foreclosure relief and other assistance to impacted families living in these counties," according to a press release. HUD provided an outline of its provisions and protections for impacted property owners:

  • Providing immediate foreclosure relief —HUD’s automatic 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured home mortgages commenced for the Oregon counties covered under the Presidential declaration on the date of the declaration. For assistance, call your loan servicer or FHA’s Resource Center at 1-800-CALL FHA (1-800-225-5342);
  • Making mortgage insurance available—HUD's Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims whose homes were destroyed or damaged to such an extent that reconstruction or replacement is necessary and are facing the daunting task of rebuilding or buying another home. Section 203(h) borrowers are eligible for 100% financing, including closing costs;
  • Making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation—HUD's Section 203(k) loan program enables those who have lost their homes to finance the purchase or refinance of a house along with its repair through a single mortgage. It also allows homeowners who have damaged houses to finance the rehabilitation of their existing single-family home. For a list of lenders in your area, call FHA’s Resource Center at 1-800-CALL FHA (1-800-225-5342); and
  • Making information on housing providers and HUD programs available—The Department will share information with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties. This includes Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. The Department will also connect FEMA and the State to subject matter experts to provide information on HUD programs and providers.

More about these and other HUD programs for disaster victims, here.

