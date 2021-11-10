Nicole Beattie Named CEO of Amrock

Amrock has announced the upcoming retirement of Brian Hughes, the company's CEO, who will be replaced by current Rocket Mortgage EVP of Mortgage Servicing, Nicole Beattie.

"I would like to congratulate Brian on Amrock's success. His leadership has solidified the company's position at the top of the industry and paved a clear path of innovation for years to come," said Beattie. "I'm excited to build on the company's momentum, continuing to create technology solutions that improve the mortgage closing experience for our lender partners and the clients they serve."

Beattie has spent the last 18 years with Rocket Companies, the last four of which with Rocket Mortgage's servicing team where she managed a portfolio of more than half a trillion dollars in home loans, as of the end of October.

Hughes is retiring after more than 21 years at Amrock, with a total of 30 years devoted to the title, appraisal, and settlement services industry. Throughout his time with Amrock, he was pivotal in leading Amrock's integration of digital mortgage closings, and advocated for adoption throughout the country.

"In my time at Amrock, I've had the honor of challenging the housing industry's status quo and positively impacting client experience, making the home buying journey easier to navigate," said Hughes. "I know the company is in good hands with Nicole. Her leadership has brought innovation to mortgage servicing that many didn't think possible. I look forward to seeing the strides that will be made in home valuation and mortgage closing under her direction."

LaQuanda Sain will assume the role of leading Rocket Mortgage's servicing team. She has been with Rocket Mortgage since 2013, currently serving as EVP of Mortgage Retention.