Sourcepoint Signs Deal to Acquire The StoneHill Group

Sourcepoint, a Firstsource company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The StoneHill Group, a deal that enhances Sourcepoint's mortgage offerings with expertise in mortgage quality control (QC) and due diligence, while also increasing access to mid-market lenders.

For more than 25 years, Sourcepoint has helped mortgage companies sharpen their competitive edge and create value across the mortgage lifecycle, with services that span origination, servicing, title and settlement, post-closing, due diligence, and digital mortgages.

Sourcepoint’s parent company, Firstsource Solutions, is a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, a provider of transformational solutions and services for the banking and financial services, healthcare, and communications, media, and technology industries.

"This acquisition is very complementary and provides us adjacent capabilities in the mortgage value chain,” said Vipul Khanna, MD and CEO of Firstsource Solutions. “It enables us to scale the business by leveraging the strong demand for residential mortgage loan trading and securitization.”

Founded in 1996 by current Chairman and CEO David Green, The StoneHill Group services a client base of more than 300 independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, mortgage servicers and sub-servicers, and housing finance authorities nationwide.

"Sourcepoint has extensive experience in growing capabilities and businesses and has become a market leader by helping mortgage lenders and servicers operate with greater agility," said Green. "We consider them a perfect fit and look forward to leveraging their resources and industry reach to take our company to new heights."

