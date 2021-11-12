Regions Bank Hires Todd Jarman as VP

Regions Bank on Monday announced Todd Jarman has joined its Income Property Finance group as senior vice president overseeing production offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

From these offices, experienced Regions personnel serve real estate clients throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Each team provides financial solutions to regionally and nationally focused funds, property owners, and developers of income-producing properties. Jarman will be based in Atlanta.

Jarman brings 21 years of experience to his new role at Regions. While in his prior role at BBVA, Jarman served as East Region managing director leading production offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, and New York.

“For over 20 years, Todd has developed a reputation for delivering unparalleled leadership with a clear focus on empowering clients through customized solutions and valuable guidance,” said Scott Rhoad, Income Property Finance segment executive for Regions Bank. “His approach to service makes him an ideal match for Regions, and we know his experience will benefit our teams and clients. Todd’s extensive skills, leadership, and proven track record are in direct alignment with our compelling value proposition for a diverse range of property owners, developers and real estate funds.”

In addition to originating construction loans and term loans to acquire, build, or renovate various property types, Regions’ Income Property Finance team also collaborates with highly experienced Treasury Management and Capital Markets professionals throughout the company to deliver holistic solutions.

“In a crowded marketplace, there are several factors that make Regions stand out, and one of the most important is the bank’s team-driven approach that draws on the experience of colleagues throughout the bank to deliver unique, innovative and competitive solutions,” Jarman said. “We have tremendous teams serving high-growth markets with cutting-edge services, and I am honored to build on the collaboration of our business groups as we deliver superior service to clients.”

Regions Real Estate Banking is a team of four business groups—Real Estate Corporate Banking, Income Property Finance, Homebuilder Finance, and Regions Affordable Housing—strategically assembled to meet the needs of professional real estate companies, developers, and investors. Regions delivers competitive products with superior service marked by speed, certainty, and creativity, leveraging the bank’s full capabilities to offer a wide range of integrated banking solutions to help real estate businesses succeed and grow.