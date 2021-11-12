The Week Ahead: Charting a Course to Success in 2022

On Tuesday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, Bob Corcoran, CEO of Bob Corcoran & Associates, and Ed Delgado, Chairman of Five Star Global, will present the webinar "Turn Distress Into Success in 2022: The Secrets to Being the Preferred Choice of Asset Managers."

Participants will learn:

The secrets to being the preferred choice of asset managers

How to avoid the ups and downs of the distress industry

How to sustain vendor relationships

In addition, business coach Corcoran will share his insight into creating additional sources of income to even out the variability of the distress industry.

Serving as host of the event, Corcoran is a business coach and CEO of Bob Corcoran & Associates. Bob Corcoran & Associates’ goal for its clients is to build teams that have a balanced life, based on long-term relationships, mutual core values, and creating excellence in all aspects of their lives.

Delgado is a 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, having held executive positions at Wells Fargo, Freddie Mac, and JPM Chase. He is the most recent past President and CEO of Five Star Global, a national trade and media group supporting the mortgage industry and mid-market M&A professionals. While at Wells Fargo, Delgado served as a representative to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, supporting efforts to develop programs to prevent residential foreclosures. As Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors, he provides clients with keen business and strategic insights related to the mortgage market. Delgado is a current board member and Chair of the Development Committee for Operation Homefront, a national non-profit that provides critical financial assistance, long-term stability, and recurring support programs to veterans and military families.

