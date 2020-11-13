The Week Ahead: FHA Discusses CWCOT Changes

This week, on Wednesday, November 18, representatives from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) via a complimentary webinar will offer guidance on the Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) program "in which the mortgagee attempts to secure a third-party purchaser for the mortgaged property so that conveyance to HUD is not required in exchange for mortgage insurance benefits," according to an FHA notice regarding the virtual event.

A similar webinar was offered earlier this month. It is offered on two separate dates to maximize attendance, according to the FHA.

As the FHA explained in a July statement, the most recent CWCOT enhancements take into consideration public feedback received earlier this year when a first draft was posted on the Single-Family Housing Drafting Table.

FHA’s CWCOT program and recent adjustments were designed to make the program “more viable for foreclosure sales associated with defaulted FHA-insured mortgages,” the FHA added in the same statement. Industry experts discussed HUD's recent updates to the CWCOT program to help improve efficiencies and minimize losses, during a complimentary DS News webinar that can be revisited here.

Topics will include:

Enhancements to the program announced in Mortgagee Letter 2020-21, servicer participation and eligibility

How foreclosing on FHA properties may differ from previous guidelines

Requirements for appraisals, bidding instructions, and claim requirements

This week's webinar, which takes place from 1-2:30 p.m. (CST), is complimentary when you register here.

Here is what else is happening in the week ahead: