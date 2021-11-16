Home / Daily Dose / Ginnie Mae Eases Loan Mod Efficiency on Paper Mortgages
Print This Post Print This Post

Ginnie Mae Eases Loan Mod Efficiency on Paper Mortgages

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Loss Mitigation, News 1 day ago 168 Views

Ginnie Mae has issued an All Participants Memorandum (APM 21-07) that expands the use of certain features found in its digital collateral program to paper mortgages, a move expected to make it more efficient for Issuers to modify paper mortgages.

Due to the far-reaching impact of the pandemic, certain features of Ginnie Mae’s Digital Collateral Program, namely the ability to use electronic signatures and to adopt remote online notarizations (RONs), were flexibilities enacted to benefit all Issuers and borrowers in the government-backed mortgage segment. By issuing APM 21-07, Ginnie Mae will permit the usage of electronic signatures and RON for loan modification agreements on “paper” mortgages. Ginnie Mae notes that requirements for modifications of eMortgages or eNotes will be addressed in a separate APM.

“Ginnie Mae is committed to providing Issuers with the tools they need to make it possible for qualified homeowners modifying their mortgages to do so with as few obstacles as possible,” said Ginnie Mae Acting EVP Michael Drayne. “Tens of thousands of homeowners coming out of the forbearance and other pandemic-related mortgage relief programs may utilize mortgage modifications to improve their financial situation, and we believe this policy change will help make the process proceed more smoothly for homeowners and servicers.”

Effective immediately, all approved Ginnie Mae Issuers are permitted to use e-signatures when executing loan mod agreements, provided that:

  • The promissory note is a paper promissory note bearing a wet signature;
  • The electronically signed loan mod agreement complies with the recording jurisdiction's recordation requirements; and
  • The eClosing platform the Issuer uses to obtain and maintain borrowers’ electronic signatures on the loan modification agreement must support verification of the borrower’s identity, and identify the symbol or process used as an electronic signature by the borrower and the purpose of the electronic signature.

Ginnie Mae recently reported that its mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issuance volume for October 2021 stood at $69.36 billion, down from September’s issuance of approximately $73 billion, reflecting the liquidity of the program and its value in meeting the mortgage needs of homebuyers and rental property owners. Approximately 253,996 homes and apartment units were financed by Ginnie Mae guaranteed MBS in October.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Price Woes: Fewer Homes Selling for Above List Price

A new report from OJO Labs, a Texas-based real estate technology and guidance company, has found that 40.9% of homes ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.