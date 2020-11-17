Two Industry Veterans Lead Law Firm’s Expansion

Philadelphia, PA-based Brock & Scott, PLLC announced the expansion of its default law practice into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Rosemarie Diamond and Jay Jones, two recognized industry veterans with a combined 45-plus years protecting creditors' rights in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida, have joined Brock & Scott, according to a press release from the firm.

Diamond will serve the firm as the Managing Partner of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey practices.

Jones will be the Managing Partner of the national bankruptcy practice and work closely with Diamond in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Bringing Diamond and Jones into the partnership and leadership group of Brock & Scott creates a tremendous advantage for its roster of clientele, according to the press release.

The addition of new office locations and operations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey allows Brock & Scott to enhance their coverage and service to clients across most of the eastern United States.

Founding Partner Greg Scott commented that "we look forward to expanding our proficient level of service and quality performance for our clients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who have worked directly with Rosemarie and Jay in the past and know the results that Brock & Scott has consistently delivered across our footprint. Both have built an impressive list of relationships and clients within our industry while managing foreclosure and litigation work in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, along with national bankruptcy coverage for many years.

He added that this growth and expansion builds upon Brock & Scott’s recent entry into Kentucky and overall strategic growth initiatives as a consistent leader in the financial services and legal marketplace.

More about Rosemarie Diamond

Diamond was previously a Partner with Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones. She has been a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1992, and in New York since 1999. Diamond authored substantial portions of the New Jersey Foreclosure Section of the National Mortgage Servicer’s Directory and edits the New Jersey Foreclosure Section annually. She has served on USFN’s Board of Directors and was Chair of the USFN Membership Committee and continues to serve on several other USFN committees. She has lectured at regional and national industry conferences, state bar association conferences, the Chapter 13 Regional Trustees Conference, and default servicing sites throughout the country.

More about Jay Jones

Jones most recently served as the Bankruptcy Managing Partner for Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones and is licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia. He serves on the USFN Board of Directors and is a member of several USFN committees and also is an Associate Member of the National Association of Chapter Thirteen Trustees and is a regular participant at NACTT conference events. He is a frequent lecturer at on-site client educational seminars along with regional and national conferences.