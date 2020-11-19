The Industry Pulse: Leadership, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Minneapolis-based Bell Bank has hired Jesse Schwab as EVP/Chief Risk Officer, with oversight of all non-credit related risk management for Bell Bank and its divisions.

“We’re excited to have Jesse join our growing Bell team,” said Michael Solberg, Bell’s president and CEO. “His experience in this arena will help us implement additional risk management processes and policies. Jesse’s role is particularly important as Bell Bank approaches the $10 billion asset threshold, which will make us subject to additional regulations.”

Schwab said, “Bell Bank’s core values align with my Midwestern roots and what I see as crucial in our industry. These values of family, service and giving back will serve as the foundation of an expanded risk management program that will support Bell’s continued growth. Our risk management team is a partner across the company, helping achieve strategic goals while ensuring proper guardrails and controls are in place to protect the bank and ensure it is strong, safe and equitable for all." (More ...)

_______________________________________________________________________

a360inc , a portfolio company of Knox Capital and a technology and outsourcing solutions provider to the legal and financial services industries, announced the acquisition of Express Notary Services (ENS), a national notary and signing services provider based out of Irvine, California. The company's advanced CloseClear signing technology platform allows clients to fulfill their signing needs directly through the platform in a self-service model or through a variety of full-service options including vendor management, training, placement, document quality control, and a multitude of reporting capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome the Express Notary Services team and add their CloseClear technology platform into the a360inc family. a360inc has remained laser-focused on introducing best-in-class technology and services capabilities to industry pockets where innovation and options have lagged market needs," said a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley. "With this latest addition to our lender and legal services portfolio, we will be able to offer a variety of solution models to our legal, lender and settlement services partners—from the full-service outsourcing of panel management, order placement, and quality control, to lighter platform-based technology solutions, including remote online notarization (RON) solutions." (More ...)

________________________________________________________________________

Sagent , a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s large banks and lenders, announced a regtech partnership with Bizzy Labs to automate compliance, lower operational costs, and improve borrower experience for servicers. Together, Sagent and Bizzy will offer Libretto, an AI-powered compliance engine that ensures fast, accurate servicing onboarding, then continually scans portfolios to identify and fix data anomalies using over 600 business rules from regulators, investors, and top servicers. This reduces compliance risk, increases loan valuations, and ensures customer happiness.

"This new automated compliance engine accelerates Sagent’s consumer-first modernization of mortgage servicing," said David Doyle, EVP of Business Development at Sagent. "Clean onboarding and continuous portfolio surveillance mean fewer errors and happier customers. Servicer errors can erode profitability, rattle customers, and lower retention. Sagent’s Bizzy Labs partnership ensures servicers get the experience right for their customers and their bottom line." (More.)