LendingHome Completes Rebrand to ‘Kiavi’

LendingHome, a lender specializing in real estate investors (REIs), has officially completed its rebrand to Kiavi as part of a larger strategic initiative. The new brand reflects the company’s commitment to help REIs realize the full potential of their investment strategies.

The name “Kiavi,” which comes from the phonetic representation of the Italian word “chiave,” means “key” in English.

Under the new brand, Kiavi will continue to help REIs tackle persistent challenges facing the real estate industry. Kiavi’s access to capital and industry expertise will continued to empower REIs to scale their business and make informed decisions.

“I am thrilled to announce the rebranding to Kiavi,” said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. “Kiavi represents our focus and commitment to help our customers throughout the real estate lifecycle, and I am excited to kick-off this new chapter,”

Kiavi recently announced the addition of Carrie Weber, a senior executive with broad experience in numerous segments of financial services, as the company’s new Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

“We face a chronic housing shortage in the U.S. With the cost of raw materials rising and a lack of move-in-ready homes, the dream of owning a home is becoming a challenge for many Americans. Our customers, real estate investors, are helping bridge the gap by revitalizing neighborhoods and rehabilitating homes across the country,” Bourque said. “We recognize that it can be challenging for our customers, particularly in the current environment, to evaluate their investment strategy. We hope that with our technology and insights we will be able to help our customers maximize the full potential of their investments.”

With more than $7.8 billion in loans funded and more than 35,000 projects to inform the development of Kiavi models, the company is poised to help REIs supplement their own local market knowledge to make better and more informed decisions.