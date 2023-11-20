Xome Honors Veterans with Donation Campaign for Giving Tuesday

Contributed by Xome®

As the holiday season kicks into gear, it brings with it opportunities to spread compassion and support others through gestures big and small—the driving force behind the day known as Giving Tuesday. Established in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a day for people to exercise what the organization calls “radical generosity” to transform the world at the community level and beyond.

That idea of radical generosity is why Xome is supporting the Military Warriors Support Foundation with a Giving Tuesday campaign that helps give back to the foundation’s mission: offering specialized supportive services to combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses, and their families.

Giving Back Through Homeownership

Xome and the Military Warriors Support Foundation first began their relationship at the 2023 Five Star Conference, where they were introduced at the Keys for Life Gala. Xome was the title sponsor for the conference and the foundation was the nonprofit partner for the event, which honored a number of military veterans.

When Xome was looking for a worthy cause to support on Giving Tuesday, the foundation was an obvious fit that resonated with what drives Xome as a company. This led to a joint campaign in which Xome plans to donate $10 for every bid received during its Cyber Monday sale to help support the foundation’s vital work.

“We can think of no better program that aligns with Xome’s purpose to keep the dream of homeownership alive,” said Xome CEO Mike Rawls. “This is a small but meaningful way that we can give back to veterans and their families and honor their service and sacrifice for our country.”

One of the foundation’s signature programs, Homes4WoundedHeroes, has awarded almost 1,000 mortgage-free homes along with three years of financial literacy training to combat-wounded veterans and spouses of soldiers killed in action.

“The Military Warriors Support Foundation is honored to be partnering with Xome for the Global Day of Giving Tuesday,” said Ken Eakes, Executive Director of the Military Warriors Support Foundation. “With the help of Xome and all those who contribute, MWSF is able to provide essential services to our combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families.”

Generosity With Far-Reaching Impact

This innovative campaign is a win for everyone involved—not only will the foundation receive support to help provide more homes for veterans and their families, but Xome clients will also benefit from how the campaign’s pledge will help to drive bids on their properties. Plus, Xome’s customers will have the opportunity to directly exercise the idea of collaborative generosity in the spirit of Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday is all about transforming the world through giving back," said Xome CMO Greg Goyne. "We wanted to embrace that concept and use this day as a chance to partner with our customers to generate funds for a very worthy cause."

"The collaboration between Xome and our customers for Giving Tuesday strongly illustrates the incredible impact we can create together in nurturing a culture of generosity and compassion," added Heather Adams, VP of Buyer Experience.

The Power of Gratitude

This showing of gratitude and honor for veterans resonates with Xome’s employees as well, mirroring their deep respect for the service and sacrifice of veterans for our country. "It’s always a good feeling to be a part of an organization that embraces compassion and action throughout different communities,” said Reg Shepherd, Principal Client Relations. “At Xome, we know that our Giving Tuesday pledge, while meaningful, pales in comparison to the sacrifices of servicemembers and their families."

“Many of us take on debt to purchase a home, but this debt we owe to our veterans could never be fully satisfied,” added Rachel Santos, VP of Finance. “The best we can do to pay back this debt is to support them in every way.”