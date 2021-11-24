Planet Home Lending Adds Three New Hires

Planet Home Lending LLC has hired Crystal Gray as SVP, Associate General Counsel; Andrew Murray as VP, Associate General Counsel; Michelle Krause as SVP, Post-Closing; and has promoted Julie Frank to the role of VP, Human Resources.

"With the expansion of our Correspondent Division, servicing platform, and retail branches, the Planet family of companies continues to attract and promote talented professionals,” said Planet Home Lending Mortgage President of Mortgage Lending John Bosley.

Gray will manage legal originations, supporting the business with state and federal origination guidance, marketing, product rollouts, and broker agreements, and will be aided by Murray. Before joining Planet, Gray was Managing Director–Legal for Homepoint, an associate attorney at Hudson Cook LLP, and a law clerk for the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Financial Practices.

Murray came to Planet from Guaranteed Rate, where he served as VP, Senior Counsel. Prior to that, he was also Director, Compliance Counsel for Homepoint.

Before coming to Planet, Krause held leadership positions at PHH Mortgage, Mr. Cooper, and Nations Lending.

“Michelle’s leadership at larger organizations provides the firepower and expertise Planet needs as we continue to grow our origination and servicing volumes,” Bosley said.

Frank has been at Planet Home Lending since early 2020. She was previously a Senior Human Resources Business Partner. Frank’s HR experience includes seven years in financial services, and more than 20 years spent in the IT and healthcare fields.

These moves are the latest by the company to continue its expansion, after the recent addition of Dan Granieri as Chief Technology Officer.