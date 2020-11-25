Home / Daily Dose / Paladino to Lead North America Structured Finance at Fitch
Paladino to Lead North America Structured Finance at Fitch

Franklin AmericanOn Wednesday, Fitch Ratings announced the appointment of Managing Director Michael Paladino as its new head of Structured Finance for North America. Paladino will report to Rui Pereira, Fitch's Analytical Global Group Head of Structured Finance.

A unit of Hearst, Fitch Group is comprised of Fitch Ratings, which provides credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a provider of credit intelligence and the primary distributor of Fitch Ratings content; and Fitch Learning, a training and professional development firm specializing in regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills development, and blended e-learning solutions.

Prior to joining the Structured Finance leadership team, Paladino headed Fitch's U.S. Leveraged Finance platform and oversaw coverage for Real Estate & Leisure teams within Fitch's Corporate Finance group. Prior to joining Fitch 14 years ago, Paladino was a sell-side research analyst for UBS and also worked as a buy-side analyst.

"Mike's strong credit experience and management skills along with the importance that he places on investor outreach will serve Fitch's structured finance teams well in reinforcing Fitch's credit leadership position," said Pereira.

About Author: Rachel Williams

