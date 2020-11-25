Ryan Vogt Joins ServiceLink

On Tuesday, ServiceLink announced that Ryan Vogt was joining the company as VP, National Sales Representative for both Origination and Default clients.

ServiceLink provides tech-enabled services for all phases of the home lending lifecycle from origination through default.

ServiceLink offerings include EXOS Technology which consists of consumer digital and enterprise technology; origination services including valuations, title, and flood; and default services including loan modification, foreclosure, REO, auction, and property preservation.

Starting in the mortgage industry in 2007, Vogt brings over 13 years’ client-centered sales and default industry experience. His background includes developing marketing strategies and business opportunities with new and existing clients and he is committed to improving the client experience.

Vogt holds a BA in Business from the University of Florida. He resides in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife Melissa and twin boys.