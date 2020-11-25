Shumate Tapped to Oversee Title Support at SLK Global

SLK Global Solutions, a provider of technology-enabled platform solutions for the financial services industry, announced that Alan Shumate has been hired as VP of Business Development with oversight of SLK’s title and tax solutions team. This includes the growth of SmartProp®, which enables property title search reports, and SmartTrak® for property tax reports.

“Alan has extensive background in the title and settlement industry and shares our principles of delivering transformative products and solutions in this space,” SLK EVP for Title and Tax Shannon Cobb said. “I am thrilled that Alan has joined our team.”

Shumate has more than 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He most recently served as VP of Fiduciary Banking at Capital Bank, where he was responsible for acquiring and maintaining title agents’ escrow and operating accounts. He has also held roles at Bank of America, require, and RynohLive.

“I am confident Alan, with his expertise and passion of delivering exceptional customer service, will help us drive even more value to our new customers,” SLK President Alok Datta said.

Regarding his new role, Shumate said, “I’ve always worked hard to drive excellence for my customers and am excited to work with the SLK team to provide clients with the very best technology solutions to drive operational excellence in their business.”