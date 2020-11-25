The Week Ahead: CARES, Home Sales, Construction, and Jobs

The Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will meet Tuesday, December 1 in open-session, hybrid format, to conduct a hearing entitled "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress."

Content from the last such quarterly report is documented in this literature published in September. These CARES Act hearings, according to the witnesses, cover a "complex network of programs, each involving different agencies targeting different sectors of society with different types of funding."

The hearing will include budgetary, judicial, and technology updates and recommendations to Congress, to name a few items.

Witnesses delivering comments include:

It will be webcast live, here, and will not be available until the event begins.

Here are more industry-related happenings in the week ahead.