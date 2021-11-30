Home / Daily Dose / Vinay Goel Joins Kiavi as SVP of Products
Vinay Goel Joins Kiavi as SVP of Products

Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has announced the addition of Vinay Goel as SVP of Products—leading Kiavi’s product function, and reporting directly to Michael Bourque, Kiavi’s CEO.

“Vinay brings decades of experience, expertise and leadership in technology and product innovation. He has a deep understanding of real estate focused technologies and is a great addition to the leadership team. On behalf of the entire Kiavi team, I am excited to welcome Vinay to Kiavi,” said Bourque. “We believe technology will reshape the real estate industry, and are confident that under Vinay’s leadership we will continue to innovate products that help our customers make smarter decisions, close deals faster and unlock the full potential of their real estate investments.”

Goel comes to Kiavi with extensive leadership experience in product management for technology companies. He most recently served as the chief digital product officer at Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (JLL) where he led the company's technology and product strategy. Prior to that, Goel held various leadership roles at Google Inc., including leading all developer and imagery products for Google Maps.

LendingHome recently completed its rebranding to “Kiavi,” reflecting the company’s commitment to help REIs realize the full potential of their investment strategies. The name “Kiavi,” which comes from the phonetic representation of the Italian word “chiave,” means “key” in English.

“It is an exciting time in Kiavi’s journey, and I am thrilled to join the organization and lead the team to deliver products that address the unmet needs of our customers,” Goel said. “With Kiavi’s technology and data-driven insights we can support real estate investors at every stage of their journey, and I am looking forward to further enhancing the customer experience with our products.”

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
