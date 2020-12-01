The CFPB Adds Five to Its Executive Team

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced additions to its executive team. According to a press release, the bureau—"which helps consumer finance markets work by regularly identifying and addressing outdated, unnecessary, or unduly burdensome regulations, by making rules more effective, by consistently enforcing federal consumer financial law, and by empowering consumers to take more control over their economic lives"—has added the following to its staff:

Matthew R. Bettenhausen serves as Senior Advisor and Counselor to the Director. Bettenhausen has more than 17 years of federal service, principally as an Assistant United States Attorney with the Department of Justice in the Northern District of Illinois (Chicago). There he served as Associate Chief of the Criminal Division and Acting Chief of Appeals, among other supervisory positions, and engaged in many complex financial crime investigations and prosecutions. Bettenhausen earned his B.S. in Accountancy (currently a licensed CPA in Illinois) and J.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Chris Chilbert is the Chief Information Officer in the CFPB’s Operations Division. Chilbert has more than 20 years of federal service. Before joining the Bureau, he served as Assistant Inspector General for Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General where he led their adoption of modern management practices and technologies. Chilbert is a veteran of the U.S. Navy submarine force. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

Janis K. Pappalardo is the Associate Director for Research, Markets, and Regulations. Prior to joining the CFPB, Pappalardo served as Assistant Director for Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In that capacity, she led the only division in the FTC’s Bureau of Economics devoted to the consumer protection mission. Pappalardo has served at the FTC for more than three decades and started as an economist conducting and initiating independent analyses on consumer protection matters. She earned her doctoral and master’s degrees from Cornell University and bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America.

Donna Roy is the CFPB’s COO. Her management experience of over 35 years spans working with Fortune 200 Financial Services companies through small, start-up experience as an entrepreneur. Roy served previously as the CFPB’s Chief Information Officer. Before joining CFPB, she served for 13 years in several positions of increasing responsibility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with leadership excellence recognized by both industry and federal government awards. She has over 20 years of federal government experience as a leader focused on innovative, customer-focused solutions within dynamic environments. Roy is a United States Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Wades College in Dallas.

Deborah Royster is the Assistant Director, Office for Older Americans. Before joining CFPB, Royster served as CEO of Seabury Resources for Aging, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing, transportation, care management, and other support services to older adults and family caregivers in the Washington, D.C. region. Royster is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia School of Law.