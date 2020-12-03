Home / Daily Dose / Real Estate Valuations in a Time of Crisis
Real Estate Valuations in a Time of Crisis

David Newell

On Wednesday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m. CST, a panel of industry pundits will participate in a complimentary virtual roundtable session presented by Clear Capital entitled "Managing Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Uncertain Times: How Modern Real Estate Valuations Will Help."

The event is an installment of the DS News Webinar Series, and readers can register here.

David Newell, VP, Customer Development at Clear Capital, a real estate valuation services and technology company, will moderate the discussion.

Other real estate valuations experts on the panel include:

Kenon Chen

Clear Capital EVP Kenon Chen—As head of corporate strategy, Chen works at the intersection of executive, product, marketing, and sales team at Clear Capital. Since the company's inception, he has developed and launched some of its more forward-looking solutions, including Clear Capital's ClearProp and ClearCollateral. He entered the mortgage industry in the 2000s leading tech products for a large lender.

Bryce Fendall

Bryce Fendall, VP at Statebridge, a provider of special servicing and subservicing in the mortgage industry—Fendall specializes in loan servicing default management, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and REO oversight.

He also is experienced in loss mitigation, proactive/reactive short sales, proactive/reactive deeds in lieu, and valuation management, to name a few. 

Dan McAlister

Dan McAlister, Director of Product Management—Field Valuation Products, Clear Capital—his expertise lies in bringing software-driven products to market and growing revenue on existing products.

Newell, Chen, Fendall, and McAlister will discuss, among other topics:

  • Servicing challenges amid a global pandemic
  • Where is the servicing industry heading
  • Choosing the right valuation partner

Click here to register for this complimentary webinar.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
