Essent Guaranty Names New President

Essent Group Ltd. has announced the promotion of Christopher G. Curran to the role of President of Essent Guaranty, Inc., a nationwide provider of mortgage insurance and subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. As President, Curran will have responsibility for the overall operations of the mortgage insurance company including, business development, IT, operations, public policy and risk and report directly to Mark A. Casale who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Essent Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

“Chris’s deep knowledge of our industry and business along with his broad operations and financial background in the mortgage space enables a seamless transition in leadership of our mortgage insurance business as I increase my focus on growing the value of our franchise and pursuing opportunities to continue delivering shareholder value.” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “For over 10 years, Chris has played a significant leadership role in executing key initiatives across the Essent franchise. While I will continue to set strategy for Essent, Chris will oversee delivery on business priorities including the continued evolution of EssentEDGE.”

Curran has served as Senior Vice President since 2011, managing the Company’s corporate development and investor relations functions. He brings more than 25 years of mortgage insurance, mortgage banking and financial services experience. His promotion is effective January 1, 2022.

“I am excited to take on the new role of President of Essent Guaranty and lead our mortgage insurance team to deliver best-in-class service to our customers and expand the utility of our EssentEDGE technology,” said Curran. “I look forward to partnering with Mark to execute strategies within the mortgage insurance business and support his future vision for the Essent franchise.”