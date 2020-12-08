Home / Daily Dose / Report: Biden Picks Marcia Fudge to Lead HUD
Report: Biden Picks Marcia Fudge to Lead HUD

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly has selected Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge to lead the department. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to oversee HUD.

Politico on Tuesday first reported the anticipated appointment based on information from two unnamed sources with "knowledge of the decision."

Fudge, who has served in the House since 2008, today serves on the Committee on House Administration, House Committee on Agriculture, and House Committee on Education and Labor. She also chairs several other subcommittees, according to her website.

Fudge represents many predominately Black areas of Cleveland as well as part of Akron, according to an article in Bloomberg.

"If nominated, she would be one of just a few House members to leave for the Biden administration as Democrats fight to hold on to the small majority they’ve secured in the next Congress," Bloomberg reported.

The Hill reported that House Majority Whip James Clyburn predicted President-elect Joe Biden would nominate Fudge to a Cabinet position in a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

“Look for her to be in the Cabinet,” Clyburn said. “It may not be at Agriculture but she will be nominated to be in the Cabinet.”

According to Politico, the offer to lead HUD follows weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become Agriculture secretary.

Earlier in the day, Politico, while reporting that Fudge was emerging as a frontrunner, noted that whomever takes the place of outgoing HUD secretary Benjamin Carson will enter the department during a major "housing crisis."
"Fair housing will also be a priority," Politico reported, adding that she will enter at a time when "the gap in homeownership rates between white and Black Americans has never been wider, a key driver of the persistent racial wealth gap."

This is a developing breaking news story, which we will continue to update throughout the day. 

