Patrick O’Brien Appointed Cenlar Director of Business Discovery

Cenlar FSB, a national mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced the appointment of Patrick O’Brien to the business development team as Director of Business Discovery.

As Director of Business Discovery, O’Brien will support Cenlar clients, and engage with the marketplace to determine where Cenlar can add value with potential partners.

“With Patrick’s expertise in all stages of the loan life cycle and knowledge of operations— he has quickly become a valuable asset to the business development team,” said Senior VP of Business Development Lori Pinto, CMB.

O’Brien is experienced in building sales pipelines, adding new client subservicing relationships and managing the distribution of information requested by prospects during the sales process. He also has experience coordinating communication and information shared between prospects, Cenlar Operations, Sales Teams, and conducting Sales Calls and presentations with prospective clients. Creating and executing ongoing sales campaigns while conducting new client implementation activities are skills he’ll carry onto his new position as Director. Using research, sources, and networking to identify potential prospects and opportunities, O’Brien has assisted in and overseeing coordination of sales proposals by representing Business Development Teams at internal meetings, client sales meetings, and industry conferences. Providing oversight and guidance during Implementation and post transfer helps assure the client has been properly accommodated.

“I am excited to be part of the business development team. In my previous role at Cenlar, I interacted with operational departments to solve loan level issues and identify trends. My experience at Cenlar combined with many years of working on the operational side of the mortgage banking industry, has prepared me to provide the best service delivery model to help clients and prospective clients grow their business and overcome challenges,” said O’Brien.

Prior to Cenlar, O’Brien led teams at large mortgage servicers and boutique asset management firms, such as CitiFinancial Mortgage, PHH Mortgage and Keystone Asset Management, Inc.

O’Brien holds the Certified Mortgage Servicer (CMS) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association with more than 20 years of experience in mortgage servicing. Prior to his promotion, he joined Cenlar in 2020 as Manager of the Service Excellence group.