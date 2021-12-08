This piece originally appeared in the December 2021 edition of DS News magazine, online now.

As extreme weather and flooding continues to plague the U.S., so, too, does the threat of property damage. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in its midseason update, reaffirmed its initial assessment that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season would be above normal, predicting 15 to 21 named storms. While the worst is likely behind us, it is imperative that landlords and renters have a firm grasp on flood risk and take steps to protect themselves and their property from flood damage.

What’s at Stake?

While statistics vary, 2020 testimony from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative Michael Grimm revealed that between 2010 and 2018 the cost of flood damage was about $17 billion annually in the U.S. As we look ahead 30 years into the future, flood damage is estimated to increase by 61%—equating to $32 billion in damages by 2051—according to research by First Street Foundation. Unfortunately, most landlords and renters don’t realize that their standard insurance policies exclude flood. The juxtaposition of COVID-19-era migration to vacation hot spots prone to flooding against the reality that only one in six homes in the U.S. are insured against flood could illustrate a very real problem hiding in plain sight. Moreover, as 90% of natural catastrophes in the country involve flooding, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a lack of flood insurance could be a ticking timebomb for so many landlords and renters across the country.

Common Misconceptions and Blind Spots

Landlords who own homes in FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs), historically, tend to be underprepared for flooding. The same study by First Street Foundation found that nearly 4.3 million residential homes are threatened with substantial flood risk across the country, which could result in financial losses. This underscores the importance of landlords and renters alike having proper flood insurance policies in place to protect their property (in the case of the landlord) and personal artifacts (in the case of the renter).

Unfortunately, flood insurance is often an afterthought—particularly for those not living in SFHAs. However, not having flood insurance can be catastrophic as damage from flooding can prove to be difficult—if not impossible—to recover from without it. For example, FEMA estimates that just one inch of water can cause $25,000 in damages to a home. Few people have that kind of cash lying around, so it begs the question: can you really afford to not protect yourself against flooding?

Despite the growing threat of flooding, many landlords and renters are misinformed about what is and is not covered by landlord or renter’s insurance. Landlords’ insurance typically protects the landlord from liability for damages such as fire, hail, wind, snow, and some water damages. However, these policies often exclude flooding. The same goes for renter’s insurance. And while all states require flood insurance if the dwelling is in a SFHA, flooding can occur anywhere, at any time. Take, for example, Hurricane Ida, which caught many in Northeastern states like New York and New Jersey off guard. Many were shocked to learn that their standard insurance policies would not cover losses, leaving them wondering how they would pay to rebuild what was lost. This should serve as a cautionary tale for landlords who have a responsibility to educate and alert their tenants about flood risks and what is and is not covered by the landlord in the event of a flood.

How Can Landlords Protect Themselves, Their Tenants, and Their Investments?

It is the landlord’s responsibility to notify the tenant of any knowledge concerning flood hazard on the property. Being transparent upfront and serving as a source of education to would-be renters can help protect both the landlord and tenant and ensure preparedness in the case of a flood. Here are some steps landlords can take to protect themselves, their tenants, and their investments from the threat of flood damage: