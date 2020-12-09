BDF Law Group Announces Multiple Promotions

Addison, TX-based BDF Law Group recently announced strategic promotions across its organization.

Ryan Bourgeois is expanding his role to include Compliance Officer. Having been with the firm since 2006 and a Partner since 2014, Bourgeois is a frequent contributor and speaker on industry issues, currently serving on the Legal League 100 Advisory Council and USFN’s Publications Committee and Advocacy Task Force.

Jaymie Frappier is being promoted to serve as the firm’s Communications Director. Since joining the firm in 2017, Jaymie has steadily expanded her role within the Compliance department and is well-versed in all aspects of firm operations as she assumes her new role as Communications Director.

Jorge Rios-Jimenez is expanding his role to include management of Foreclosure Operations across all firm states. Jorge joined the firm in 2014 as part of CA Foreclosure Operations. His expertise and leadership position the firm’s foreclosure operations for growth in the future.

Robert D. Forster, II, Managing Partner of the BDF Law Group, said, “I’m excited to announce these management promotions. The strategic review of the organizational structure and natural promotion of such highly qualified team members is a distinct pleasure as we continue to position ourselves to handle the regulatory and legal issues faced by the firm and industry as a whole. I am supremely confident that these changes will provide a seamless transition that’s beneficial for both our clients and the firm alike.”

The BDF Law Group is made up of the following firms: Barrett Daffin Frappier Turner & Engel, LLP, (Texas & Georgia), Barrett Daffin Frappier Treder & Weiss, LLP, (California, Nevada, & Arizona) and Barrett Frappier & Weisserman, LLP (Colorado). It provides a full range of legal services to creditors on defaulted commercial and residential loans.