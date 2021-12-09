Home / Daily Dose / George Lane Joins Pretium as Managing Director of Real Estate
Print This Post Print This Post

George Lane Joins Pretium as Managing Director of Real Estate

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Investment 15 hours ago 110 Views

Pretium has named George Lane as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, focused on the performance and expansion of the company's single-family rental (SFR) vehicles. Lane joins Pretium after nearly a decade at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), most recently as Deputy Head of Americas, Real Estate, responsible for acquisitions and asset management across property types and geographies throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to welcome George, an experienced industry leader with a diversified background in real estate investment," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "As we continue to grow our platform and expand accessibility of quality, affordable housing to help solve for our nation's housing shortage, we are focused on assembling the most sophisticated and experienced team possible to support our stakeholders."

Prior to ADIA, Lane served as VP in the global opportunity funds group at Deutsche Bank (RREEF). He began his career at Deloitte in the audit group, before moving to the real estate consulting group.

"I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Pretium, leveraging my global institutional expertise to create value, identify new opportunities and support our diversified and growing investor base and clients around the world," said Lane.

Pretium's platform has approximately $30 billion of assets under management, and employs approximately 3,000 across 30 offices.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Heading Full Steam into 2022

As the days grow shorter and the year draws to a close, the real estate market is ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.