George Lane Joins Pretium as Managing Director of Real Estate

Pretium has named George Lane as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, focused on the performance and expansion of the company's single-family rental (SFR) vehicles. Lane joins Pretium after nearly a decade at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), most recently as Deputy Head of Americas, Real Estate, responsible for acquisitions and asset management across property types and geographies throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to welcome George, an experienced industry leader with a diversified background in real estate investment," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "As we continue to grow our platform and expand accessibility of quality, affordable housing to help solve for our nation's housing shortage, we are focused on assembling the most sophisticated and experienced team possible to support our stakeholders."

Prior to ADIA, Lane served as VP in the global opportunity funds group at Deutsche Bank (RREEF). He began his career at Deloitte in the audit group, before moving to the real estate consulting group.

"I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Pretium, leveraging my global institutional expertise to create value, identify new opportunities and support our diversified and growing investor base and clients around the world," said Lane.

Pretium's platform has approximately $30 billion of assets under management, and employs approximately 3,000 across 30 offices.