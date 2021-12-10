Home / Daily Dose / McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Adds New Partner
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Adds New Partner

in Daily Dose, Foreclosure, Government, Headlines, Loss Mitigation 3 hours ago 59 Views

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC (MRLP) has announced the expansion of its team with the addition of Mark Rothfuss as a Partner, assuming the role of Partner of the firm’s Ohio and Kentucky Foreclosure and Litigation Practice. Rothfuss brings more than 18 years of experience and default servicing knowledge to the firm.

“We are very excited to have Mark join our team,” said Marty Stone, the Managing Partner and CEO of MRLP. “As we have carefully prepared to grow our firm for the future, we have been open to strategic talent and partnerships with industry leaders. Mark has always been a close friend of the firm, making this addition a natural fit for our team.”

Rothfuss will continue to be a frequent panelist and participant for the many industry associations and education forums, expanding the MRLP footprint in the Midwest region and nationally.

“I am proud to join the MRLP team,” said Rothfuss. “This move allows me to continue my legal career with a well-established firm and with a partnership that have been like a family to me since the beginning of my professional life. Building a new foreclosure practice, on a state-of-the-art case management workflow system, supported by one of the longest tenured firms in the industry, will allow us to help clients in the most efficient manner possible for the future.”

Since 1982, MRLP has been a provider of legal services to the financial industry, with 18 offices nationwide.

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
