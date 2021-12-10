The Week Ahead: Tapping Into the USDA REO Market

On Wednesday, December 15, leadership from Dawson's Management, in partnership with the Five Star Institute, will host a virtual training session on how to successfully list and sell USDA REO properties.

Presented by Labrescia Dawson, President/CEO of Dawson's Management, and Marcia Toms, CEO of LCA Holdings RE LLC, attendees will learn how to list and sell USDA real estate-owned (REO) properties; explore various USDA loan options; examine buyer qualifications and sales processes; and learn various USDA marketing requirements.

Upon course completion, attendees will receive a USDA REO Broker Training Certificate, and will gain access to thousands of USDA foreclosed properties offered through Dawson's exclusive listings.

Located in Duluth, Georgia, Dawson's Management specializes in real estate, property preservation, asset management, REO support services, and government contracting. Labrescia Dawson launched her career in real estate in 2002, and opened Dawson's Management in 2006, a 100%-woman-owned and operated business. She is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and the SBA Emerging Leaders program. Dawson has worked in asset management and real estate for nearly 20 years, servicing clients such as HUD, VA, and USDA as an REO local listing broker. Dawson's Management is currently the asset management firm for the USDA Rural Development nationwide.

Co-presenting with Dawson, Marcia Toms is CEO of LCA Holdings RE LLC, an asset management contractor for Dawson’s Management USDA contract, Landair’s GSA contract, and Raine’s HUD contract. She began her career in mortgage and financing and owned her own mortgage company for nearly a decade. Toms moved into the REO space in 2008, and has now launched a consulting firm, providing asset management consulting and services for government REO contractors on both the commercial and residential sides. She led the HUD REO contract for more than 13 years as the Director of Marketing and Outreach and the Director of Operations. A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Toms graduated from the University of Tennessee, and earned her graduate degree in public administration from Walden University.

Additional speakers include:

Reginald Screen, Business & Operations Manager for Dawson’s Management, delivering a session on diversity and inclusion

Shikila Fuller, Underwriter III from Security National Mortgage, delivering a lesson on underwriting

Chris Mason, EVP of BidOnHomes, discussing how agents can interact with the BidOnHomes website

Marc Carpenter, BidOnHomes Technology Partner, detailing the role of technology in the USDA REO marketplace

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

