AMDC Member Company Recognized With Diversity Award

Daily Dose

Seven mortgage bankers are being recognized as leaders in inclusion and diversity efforts. Yearly, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) spotlights companies that are outstanding in areas of organizational diversity and inclusion-and-outreach strategies.

Five Star Global's American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) member Mr. Cooper Home Loans was one of three companies—along with United Nations Federal Credit Union, and Radian—to be awarded in the "organizational" category.

According to organizers, "The Organizational Diversity and Inclusion award celebrates company initiatives that were specifically developed and designed to increase diversity and inclusion within the leadership and employee base of member companies, thereby leading to a mortgage banking industry that may better reflect and understand its customers."

In a press release, the MBA said that Mr. Cooper's accolades stem from its initiative in creating an inclusive work environment and boosting employee engagement efforts.

"In light of recent social events, Mr. Cooper has fostered a robust support system that assists its employees to be open about their feelings and share their stories," said the MBA representatives.

The awards for 2020 are based on reviews by two groups of judges consisting of MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee members and other MBA staffers.

The nominees were divided into two groups based on company size and were scored by the quality of their overall submission; identification of a target audience and annual goals; demonstration of a tangible benefit to participants and the overall enterprise; the replicability of the program; and innovation/potential success in broadening the culture of the organization.

The MBA's Organizational Diversity and Inclusion Awardees included:

  • Mr. Cooper
  • United Nations Federal Credit Union
  • Radian

The awards for Market Outreach Strategies went to:

  • Banner Bank
  • Bank of America
  • FirstBank
  • Finicity

"We are now in the fifth year of recognizing companies that have gone above and beyond to cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment in their organizations," said Susan Stewart, 2021 MBA Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at SWBC Mortgage Corporation. "I am confident that these programs will continue to push the industry forward in its commitment to diversity and inclusion."

AMDC promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. Learn more, including how to become a member, on mortgagediversitycouncil.com

Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
