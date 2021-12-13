Biden Grants Disaster Assistance for Kentucky Tornado Survivors

HUD has announced the implementation and continuation of federal disaster assistance for areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren on December 12.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren. Effective immediately, HUD is: