GoFundMe Established for Kentucky Tornado Victims

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, a provider of legal services to the financial services and mortgage banking industries, has organized a charity drive supporting the American Red Cross and victims of the recent Kentucky tornadoes. Among 74 people killed, were 12 children, with multiple double-digit fatalities in multiple counties. Multiple people are still unaccounted for.

An MRLP representative recalled recent events to be “the worst storm system in years to hit the state of Kentucky”. With more than a 200-mile path of destruction, tornadoes ripped through Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren County throughout early Friday and Saturday. “We thank you all in advance for your contribution to this cause, it means so much to us.”

Following the implementation of federal disaster assistance for areas in the commonwealth of Kentucky affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for said Kentucky counties. A GoFundMe was started in wake of recent events.

“As the news continues to come in, we are seeing the extent of the damage and loss. It is never easy to go through these situations,” said an MLRP representative. “This time it is even harder as we have entered the winter season, the holidays and we are still dealing with the lingering pandemic. Please take a moment to think what you would need if you were directly impacted by these storms and consider giving to help those directly affected.”

Any donation will help make an impact.

A part of The Legal League 100 Member Firms, MRLP stated that donated support would help with relief efforts. The Legal League 100 is the premier professional association of financial services law firms in the United States. With member law firms spread out across the U.S., and is uniquely positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry.

To view more information on the Kentucky Tornado relief efforts and support the urgent needs of the American Red Cross mission, click here https://gofund.me/75ae08e.