Wolters Kluwer Gains Industry Recognition

Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business has earned two additional industry accolades—a 2019 Best in Biz Award as well as a Finance Monthly 2019 Fintech Award for its Vanceo Mortgage solution. The offering was named a Gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year, Financial Software category by the 2019 Best in Biz Awards program, and Loan Processing System Launch of the Year, 2019 Fintech Awards, by Finance Monthly magazine.

In sharing the news about Vanceo’s Gold-level win, the Best in Biz Awards noted that “with a particularly competitive field in the ninth annual program and a high percentage of entrants missing this year’s distinction, this is truly an accomplishment to applaud.”

Vanceo Mortgage is an automated mortgage processing system that helps lenders effectively manage the many elements needed to originate compliant mortgage transactions. The solution provides real-time insight into origination details via automated checklists and work queues for the many individuals who participate in originating a mortgage loan, while providing greater transparency and ease of use throughout the entire process. These latest accolades mark a total of eight major industry awards for Vanceo Mortgage this year.

“The industry recognitions complement and reinforce the tremendous feedback we have received from lenders who make compliant mortgage workflows a priority and have selected Vanceo Mortgage to enhance their loan processing capabilities,” says Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions. “Vanceo embodies our relentless commitment to delivering expert solutions that provide meaningful benefits in operational efficiencies, analytical insights and ease of use for customers.”

Compliance Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.