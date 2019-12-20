Home / Daily Dose / Studying Foreclosure Data by County
Print This Post Print This Post

Studying Foreclosure Data by County

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, News 13 hours ago 75 Views

ATTOM Data Solutions’ November 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Analysis pinpoints the top-ranking states and metro areas that have the highest foreclosure rates in the nation. Experts have used this data and dug deeper, pinpointing the areas where foreclosures are the highest, differentiating the statistics right down to the separate of county lines.

According to the data from ATTOM Data Solutions’ November 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Analysis, there were a total of 49,898 U.S. properties that filed for foreclosure during the month of November in 2019. This amount revealed a drop of 10% from the October foreclosures filed this year, and down 6% from a year ago.

New Jersey had the highest concentration of foreclosure rates out of all of the states, the specific counties across the nation being Cumberland, New Jersey; Baltimore City, Maryland; Clayton, Georgia; Gloucester, New Jersey; Erie, New York; Sussex, New Jersey; Kent, Delaware; Camden, New Jersey; Prince George’s County, Maryland; and Warren, New Jersey.

Statistics specifically showed that across the nation, one out of every 2,713 U.S. properties filed for foreclosure in November 2019. When the statistics were further broken down to the state levels, the states that reported the most November 2019 foreclosures included Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, and Florida. 

Among those metro areas with more than 200,000 people living in them, (of which there were 220 metro areas studied), the ones reporting the highest foreclosure rates in November included Buffalo, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Columbia, South Carolina; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Trenton, New Jersey. 

Among the more populated metro areas, those with at least 1 million people, which numbered 53, those with the highest foreclosure rates in November (already including Buffalo, New York) consisted of Jacksonville, Florida; Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; and Philadelphia; Pennsylvania.

Also mentioned in ATTOM’s November 2019 report was the fact that bank repossessions have risen 4% since October and 22% from a year ago. As for foreclosure starts, they were reporting as having fallen 13% from October and 11% from a year ago.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
DSNews.com copyright 2019 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Issues Update on GSE Guarantee Fees

In its annual report to Congress, the Federal Housing Finance Agency discusses how Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's guarantee fees have shifted, and how these fees are impacting homebuyer credit.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.