Studying Foreclosure Data by County

ATTOM Data Solutions’ November 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Analysis pinpoints the top-ranking states and metro areas that have the highest foreclosure rates in the nation. Experts have used this data and dug deeper, pinpointing the areas where foreclosures are the highest, differentiating the statistics right down to the separate of county lines.

According to the data from ATTOM Data Solutions’ November 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Analysis, there were a total of 49,898 U.S. properties that filed for foreclosure during the month of November in 2019. This amount revealed a drop of 10% from the October foreclosures filed this year, and down 6% from a year ago.

New Jersey had the highest concentration of foreclosure rates out of all of the states, the specific counties across the nation being Cumberland, New Jersey; Baltimore City, Maryland; Clayton, Georgia; Gloucester, New Jersey; Erie, New York; Sussex, New Jersey; Kent, Delaware; Camden, New Jersey; Prince George’s County, Maryland; and Warren, New Jersey.

Statistics specifically showed that across the nation, one out of every 2,713 U.S. properties filed for foreclosure in November 2019. When the statistics were further broken down to the state levels, the states that reported the most November 2019 foreclosures included Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, and Florida.

Among those metro areas with more than 200,000 people living in them, (of which there were 220 metro areas studied), the ones reporting the highest foreclosure rates in November included Buffalo, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Columbia, South Carolina; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Trenton, New Jersey.

Among the more populated metro areas, those with at least 1 million people, which numbered 53, those with the highest foreclosure rates in November (already including Buffalo, New York) consisted of Jacksonville, Florida; Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; and Philadelphia; Pennsylvania.

Also mentioned in ATTOM’s November 2019 report was the fact that bank repossessions have risen 4% since October and 22% from a year ago. As for foreclosure starts, they were reporting as having fallen 13% from October and 11% from a year ago.