Planet Home Lending Opens Fifth Texas Office

Planet Home Lending LLC has announced the opening of its fifth location in the Lone Star State, in Farmers Branch, Texas, to be led by Branch Manager Leeland Bissett.

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for Farmers Branch because we offer the loans local consumers need to reach their goals of homeownership," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group. "This team is especially skilled at helping first-time and first-generation homebuyers."

Prior to joining Planet Home Lending, Bissett served as Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Highlands Residential Mortgage, in addition to Senior Loan Officer with Supreme Lending; Mortgage Loan Officer with Finance of America Mortgage LLC; and a Loan Officer with FirstSouth Mortgage.

“Planet Home Lending offers various loan products that are popular in the area,” Bissett said. "Farmers Branch is a competitive market with most homes receiving several offers. To help position borrowers to buy a home, we work with people where they are and with their given circumstances to find a loan that works for them."

