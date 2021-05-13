Home / D&I / Mr. Cooper Names New Chief Diversity Officer
Mr. Cooper Names New Chief Diversity Officer

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has named Leonard McLaughlin as its new Chief Diversity Officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies to foster inclusive and equitable environments for organizations.

McLaughlin will spearhead Mr. Cooper Group’s ongoing efforts to attract, retain and grow diverse talent and drive DEI strategies that enhance the employee experience and ensure inclusivity is embedded in the company’s practices as it relates to our customers and vendors.

Additionally, McLaughlin will lead the company’s community outreach initiatives and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, in an effort to ensure Mr. Cooper Group’s societal impact and DEI practices are foundational and showcased to team members, customers and investors.

“Our team members are our greatest asset at Mr. Cooper Group, and in the last several years we’ve collectively created a more inclusive culture built on understanding and valuing our differences,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “We are excited to welcome Leonard to our team and know his experience in DEI leadership centered around employee engagement and comprehensive strategy will be valuable to our organization.”

McLaughlin had a 15-year track record of creating innovative solutions to embed diversity and inclusion into corporate strategies, launching multiple DEI initiatives at several of his former organizations, including financial services firm Gallagher and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. McLaughlin also served as president of an initiative at Aon Corporation, a Fortune 500 professional services firm that offers its clients access to a private network of minority and women-owned business enterprises. He grew this initiative from a start-up to a division that built a pipeline of partnerships with strong minority businesses.

“Mr. Cooper Group’s transparent nature and inclusive people-first culture stood out to me as elements of a workplace where team members feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work each day,” said McLaughlin. “I look forward to playing a role in the company’s ongoing efforts to foster an exceptional and equitable workplace and business.”

