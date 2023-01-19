The Role of Consumer Data in the Servicing Sector

On Wednesday, February 15, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Sagent, will present the latest in its Webinar Series, “Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing,” beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central.

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, and serves as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Higher rates and fintech advances make 2023 a golden age for mortgage servicers, with steadier revenue from lower payoff probability and deeper relationships from better use of customer data. But 2023 will also be the age of consumer data accountability for both lenders and the fintechs that power them. Don’t miss this deep dive with top servicing and fintech pros who will cover:

What consumers expect from engagement and privacy/protection perspectives

The best consumer engagement practices in a 2023 regulatory context

Top consumer data risks lender/servicers and fintechs have in 2023

Who among borrowers, lender/servicers, and fintechs own consumer data

Invited speakers for the webinar include Wendy Lee, EVP, Chief Legal Officer at Sagent; Sara Lazarus, SVP of Trust & Security for Stavvy; and Jan Duke, COO of a360inc.

Lee, EVP and Chief Legal Officer for Sagent, has been engaged as a legal executive in mortgage servicing and technology for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Sagent, she built a private practice focused on mortgage servicing and real estate. As both a front-line lawyer and executive leader, she helped grow and shape the culture, internal governance, and customer experience in law firm life. Lee also has in-house experience, being part of founding teams for a few technology startups and an in-house counsel at a publicly traded bank engaging with servicing operations. As Chief Legal Officer of Sagent, Lee's focus is on providing practical guidance to support the responsible growth and evolution of the company with an eye toward all customers and consumers who have a role in the mortgage servicing ecosystem.

Lazarus currently serves as VP of Trust & Security for Stavvy, a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company building solutions to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in real estate and mortgage lending. The company’s mission is to transform fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences where technology does the work so people can focus on what matters most. Its platform offers eClosing functionality including eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing designed for real estate and mortgage professionals.

Duke, as COO of a360inc, provides strategic leadership for the company and utilizes her extensive industry experience to create customized solutions to resolve operational challenges for clients. Her primary focus is consulting in the areas of management, business-process improvement, and technology. She also oversees business development efforts, solutions delivery, and provides operational leadership guidance. Duke began her career in the consumer-packaged goods industry and later moved to the legal field where she has held senior leadership positions in human resources, information technology, support services, operations management, and compliance.

Click here for more information of to register for Five Star’s “Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing” webinar.